District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Michele L. Rice, 39, of New Castle was charged by New Castle police with careless driving.
•Fredin Acevedo was charged by state police with operating a vehicle without an official inspection certificate, unauthorized transfer or use of registration, certificate of title required and driving without a license.
•Jonathan K. Phillip was charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Tiffany L. Venezie, 38, of Ellwood City, charged by PA Cyber Charter School with a violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Jessica Lynn Corwin, of West Pittsburg, charged by New Beaver police with operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged:
•Nick Strimbu Inc. with securing loads in vehicles.
•Austin P. Logistics LLC with unlawful activities and securing loads in vehicles.
•Dairo Truck LLC with securing loads in vehicles.
Union Township police charged:
•Aurora Express with operating with unsafe equipment.
•Ali Kozanoglu, 59, of Laurys Station with two counts of operating with unsafe equipment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Matthew N. Sam, 47, of North Lima, Ohio, was charged by Neshannock Township police with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
