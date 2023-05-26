Correction
•The car cruise at the Briar Book Barn will only be from 1 to 4 p.m. June 11 and Aug. 13. Incorrect dates were published in a previous edition of the New Castle News.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Melissa Sue Weir, 45, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with DUI, small amount of marijuana possession.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Lindsey Lee Stokes, 37, of New Castle, charged by Union police with simple assault, child endangerment, resisting arrest and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock police charged the following:
•Douglas M. Kerens, 52, of New Castle, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
•Erin Cox, 39, of New Castle, theft and criminal mischief - damage property.
