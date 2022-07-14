Correction
Local. A woman was assaulted at a West State Street car wash at 11:18 a.m. May 23. The time was incorrect in an article from the July 8 edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Deandre Lance Johnson, 52, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Eric John Whisel, 28, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with aggravated assault/attempts to cause bodily injury with deadly weapon, terroristic threats, possession of firearm prohibited, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Robert Eugene Grim, 37, of Wampum, charged by Pennsylvania State Police with criminal mischief, burglary, criminal trespass, definite trespass, theft by unlawful taking, identity theft, disorderly conduct and loitering and prowling at night time.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Shawn Richard Boron, 45, of Pulaski, charged by Union Township police with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, reckless driving, careless driving, driving at safe speed, unregistered vehicle.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Victor George Yute, 47, of New Castle, with simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.
•Richelle Lee Rozzo, 50, of Ellwood City, with failure to control/duty and disorderly conduct.
•Philip Sam Viccari Jr., 69, of West Pittsburg, with DUI general impairment and DUI high rate of alcohol.
•Desiree J. Babiarz, 48, of New Castle, with DUI controlled substance schedule 2 or 3, DUI controlled substance impaired ability and possession of a controlled substance.
Marriage licenses
Harley Elizabeth Ames and Tristen Marshall
Joelle Marie Bromley and Grant Bailey Venman
Michelle Ann Cavicchio and Randall Edward Richards
Stephanie Allyson Dean and Raymond Anthony DiCarlo
Leah Marie Eichert and Jerrod Raymond Klingensmith
Lisa Marie Emery and Harold Edward McGhee Jr.
Bobbijo English and Steven Francis Niglio Jr.
Alexander Evanoski and Autumn Hannold
Alexie Nicole Fordyce and Hunter James Kursel
Jonathan Francis and Claire Francesca Tevis
Anthony Christopher Fusco and Jody Lynn Robinson
Kayla Marie Houk and Aaron Michael Pfost
Jarret Dylan Kirkham and Amanda Jo Stiles
Christ M. Lee and Dannyelle Robin Neely
Austin James Oates and Jordan Mackenzie Williams
Anthony John Orelli Jr. and Sheila Marie Reiber
Caleb John Phelps and Aurora Jasmine White
Lauren Patricia Reigh and Adam Lee Reno
Nathan Paul Smith and Yan Wang
Divorces
Aliscia H. Freeman Mickley, 49, of New Castle from Wayne T. Mickley, 53, of Volant. They were married July 14, 1997.
Tyler Jones, 25, of New Castle from Sarah E. Nail, 24, of New Castle. They were married June 22, 2019.
Emily Francic Donohue, 35, of Ellwood City from Benjamin Donohue, 33, of Ellwood City. They were married July 27, 2013.
Carrie Bell Lyons, 42, of New Castle from Ronald Lyons Jr., 41, of Slippery Rock. They were married Nov. 23, 2013.
