Births

To Larissa Spencer of New Castle and Terrell Johnson of New Castle, a daughter on July 27, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.

District judges

MELISSA A. AMODIE

New Castle police charged the following:

•Pamela Kelly, 62, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.

•Amanda Leigh Kamerer, 32, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children.

•Marlin D. Scott, 29, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.

•Patrick Sean Sutton, 55, of New Castle, harassment and disorderly house.

•Steven Michael Graham, 18, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and other motorized recreational vehicles.

Marriage licenses

Lierre Vontae Armstrong Sr. and Christy Ann Marie Trapp

Colby Aaron Barclay and Breonna Louise Doherty

Melinda Sue Blunk and Akhil Keshavaraju

Amber Nicole Brandt and Nakota John Charles Illig

Sheana Idamay Caszatt and Patrick Swesey

Bobbi Sue Crookston and Daniel Lawrence McLaughlin

Jennifer Lynn Dickey and Wade Adam Sturgeon

Brianna Rose Dillon and Ross Anthony Kerr

Patrick David Donathan and Monica Lynn Miller

Jay Howard Estermyer Jr. and Samantha Jean Melvin

Baylee Bair Felger and Johnithan Thomas Vinkler

Brian Andrew Flanary Jr. and Autumn Renee Kuzmin

Victoria Lea Greco and Roger Anthony Monaco

Megan Harding and Matthew Barge

Taniya Ann Hartman and Douglas Freeman Smith

Frances Elaine Cassa Bautista Hernandez and Michael Joseph Kutzmas

Fredrick Glenn Herr and Patricia Jean Rotz

Roy Lee Herr Jr. and Rachel Marie Piatek

Madison Ann Laritz and Robert Nicola Sainato

Tyrone Steven Lockett II and Jillian Rose Rossi

Mackenzie Lynn Mastren and Gary Anthony Stone

Chonda Elizabeth Neely and David Lawrence Stoops

Lindsey Nelson and Ryan Sager

Stephanie Renee Olivares and Michael William Thompson

Valerie Ann Pavelko and Jeffrey Shaun Peoples

Christopher Richards and Meredith Wawrzynski

April Lynn Ritter and David Joseph Rouser

