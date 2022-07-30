Births
To Larissa Spencer of New Castle and Terrell Johnson of New Castle, a daughter on July 27, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Pamela Kelly, 62, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Amanda Leigh Kamerer, 32, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children.
•Marlin D. Scott, 29, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Patrick Sean Sutton, 55, of New Castle, harassment and disorderly house.
•Steven Michael Graham, 18, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and other motorized recreational vehicles.
Marriage licenses
Lierre Vontae Armstrong Sr. and Christy Ann Marie Trapp
Colby Aaron Barclay and Breonna Louise Doherty
Melinda Sue Blunk and Akhil Keshavaraju
Amber Nicole Brandt and Nakota John Charles Illig
Sheana Idamay Caszatt and Patrick Swesey
Bobbi Sue Crookston and Daniel Lawrence McLaughlin
Jennifer Lynn Dickey and Wade Adam Sturgeon
Brianna Rose Dillon and Ross Anthony Kerr
Patrick David Donathan and Monica Lynn Miller
Jay Howard Estermyer Jr. and Samantha Jean Melvin
Baylee Bair Felger and Johnithan Thomas Vinkler
Brian Andrew Flanary Jr. and Autumn Renee Kuzmin
Victoria Lea Greco and Roger Anthony Monaco
Megan Harding and Matthew Barge
Taniya Ann Hartman and Douglas Freeman Smith
Frances Elaine Cassa Bautista Hernandez and Michael Joseph Kutzmas
Fredrick Glenn Herr and Patricia Jean Rotz
Roy Lee Herr Jr. and Rachel Marie Piatek
Madison Ann Laritz and Robert Nicola Sainato
Tyrone Steven Lockett II and Jillian Rose Rossi
Mackenzie Lynn Mastren and Gary Anthony Stone
Chonda Elizabeth Neely and David Lawrence Stoops
Lindsey Nelson and Ryan Sager
Stephanie Renee Olivares and Michael William Thompson
Valerie Ann Pavelko and Jeffrey Shaun Peoples
Christopher Richards and Meredith Wawrzynski
April Lynn Ritter and David Joseph Rouser
