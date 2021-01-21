Births
To Daniel and Kristen Effinite of New Castle, a daughter on Jan. 17, 2021, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Nathanael Traylor and Danielle Stoner of New Castle, a son on Jan. 18, 2021, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Brandon Joshua Samuels, 27, of New Castle, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment.
•Christina S. Hill-Montoya, 38, of Youngstown, Ohio, two counts of arson and one count each of aggravated arson, arson endangering property and criminal mischief.
•Tyara Parker, 24, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.
•Dominick James Mullins, 22, of El Paso, TX, endangering the welfare of children.
•John Lord, 44, of Pittsburgh, ten counts each of rape of child, aggravated indecent assault of child and four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child.
