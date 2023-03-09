District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Phillip Root, 43, Mercer, charged by New Castle police with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, stalking, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Marshane Raysha McElroy, 24, of New Castle, charged by state police with DUI, marijuana-small amount personal use.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Katelyn Jessica Patterson, 27, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with endangering the welfare of children.
•Brent William Hendershot, 37, of Ellwood City, endangering the welfare of children.
