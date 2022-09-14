District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Jason Leonard Williams, 46, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct.
•Jose Luis Guittierrez, 45, of New Castle, theft, receiving stolen property.
•Taylor Nicole Palombaro, 30, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Pennsylvania State Police charged the following:
•Dwayne Clark Howell, 42, of Pittsburgh, DUI, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property.
•Kenlee Joel Shea, 29, of Masury, Ohio, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana small amount/personal use, disorderly conduct.
•Dustin E. Legrand, 28, of Greenville, DUI.
•Savannah Marie Heeter, 27, of Youngstown, DUI.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Tanya Lee Iwanejko, 39, of Rochester, charged by Shenango Township police with harassment.
