District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Gregory Martello, 43, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and no rear lights.
•Janaya Yvette Lane, 20, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Kailin Damar Stewart, 34, of New Castle, conspiracy-riot-intent to commit felony and conspiracy-disarming a law enforcement officer-without lawful authorization.
•Brendan John Shropshire, 25, of New Castle, conspiracy-riot-intent to commit felony and conspiracy-disarming a law enforcement officer-without lawful authorization.
•Ben Frank Jones III, 41, of New Castle, conspiracy-riot-intent to commit felony, conspiracy-disarming a law enforcement officer-without lawful authorization and institutional vandalism.
•Mark Allen Taylor, 43, of New Castle, conspiracy-riot-intent to commit felony and conspiracy-disarming a law enforcement officer-without lawful authorization.
•Christian Allen Rozier, 35, of New Castle, conspiracy-riot-intent to commit felony and conspiracy-disarming a law enforcement officer-without lawful authorization.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Tim G. Cusick Jr., 36, of New Waterford, Ohio, charged by state police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Joshua Edward White, 25, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Bradley J. Kirkpatrick, 19, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Walter Tray Perry Sr., 28, of New Castle, harassment.
•Isaac McCants, 52, of New Castle, disorderly house.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Michael Jordan Kordish, 28, of Knox, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and reckless driving.
•Jenna T. Lombardo, 40, of New Castle, driving under the influence, careless driving, exceeding the speed limit, violate hazard regulation and operating vehicle without required insurance.
•Peter Paul Grabaskas, 58, of New Castle, two counts each of driving under the influence and signaling improperly and one count of careless driving.
•Brenda L. Hall, 49, of New Castle, making a false report.
•Amanda Rose DeSomma, 30 of Sharon, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the speed limit, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving and refusing inspection.
•Dontae M. Pruitt, 27, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to stop at stop sign, operating vehicle without required insurance and careless driving.
Marriage licenses
Dennis James Altenburg, 43, and Rebecca Lynn Rose, 40
Pasquale Amabile IV, 28, and Mackenzie Logan, 27
Nicholas Anthony Amadio, 24, and Kayla Marie Lenn, 22
Jennifer Faye Arrow, 41, and Joshua Lee Keller, 44
Allegra Assid, 22, and Joshua McCrumb, 23
Christine Barnhouse, 34, and Bryce Jonas, 28
Randy Kenneth Bobbert, 58, and Michelle Elaine Summerville, 53
Dineris Bratini, 32, and Pedro Angel Rodriguez, 26
Michael Thomas Corwin, 32, and Jessica Lynn Perseus, 40
Justin Anthony Cwynar, 51, and Stacy Lyn Nemcheck, 51
Stephanie Sue Davis, 25, and Taylor David Rickert, 25
Leah Lynn Deitt, 24, and Tyler David Young, 24
Jhoey Rae Dewalt, 26, and Alex Paul Strittmatter, 27
Shane Travis Duncan, 26, and Sydney Rose Omaits, 27
Kylie Ann Emig, 24, and Bryan Patrick Whiteford, 24
Joshua Edward Finley, 27, and Lauren Leeann Slick, 26
Danielle Fogel, 52, and Richard Jesse McCune, 59
Brandi Lynn Frengel, 37, and Thomas Scott Lynch, 41
Benjamin A. Hostetler, 55, and Melinda Doreen Mitchell, 53
Justin Christopher McConnell, 28, and Malea Christine Tress, 25
Aryana Joylyn Mickley, 28, and Seth Jarrett Randolph, 28
Danielle Elizabeth Moffatt, 27, and Ryan William Tanner, 31
Madison Jannelle Mone, 21, and Kyle Roxberry, 22
Shayla Jean Polite, 26, and Chad Michael Reed, 30
William Porter, 60, and Linda Punneo, 63
Divorces
Justin M. Umbs, 34, of New Castle, from Casey A. Umbs, 32, of New Castle. They were married May 26, 2018.
