Correction
Life. The location of Hunter Rock’s Eagle Scout project is at the Wurtemburg United Methodist Church on Portersville Road in Ellwood City. The location was incorrect in Monday’s edition.
Birth
To Justin Boros and Kaitlin Arnold, a daughter on March 24, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Brian Thomas Audia, 43, of New Castle, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Mary Katherine Wood, 69, of New Castle, false alarm to agency of public safety, disorderly conduct.
•Craig Antonio Morrow Jr., 39, of New Castle, simple assault.
•Paul Maldanado. 45, of New Castle, criminal mischief, harassment.
•Robert J. Shannon Groves, 49, of New Castle, DUI.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Amanda Mae Kent, 40, of New Galilee, charged by PA Bureau of Dog Law Region 4 with dogs not validly registered, failure to comply with Sections 503-A or 503-4.
State police charged the following:
•Shane Douglas Craft, 35, of Enon Valley, marijuana-small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Tiffany Marie Williams, 28, of New Castle, DUI, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
