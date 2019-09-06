Corrections
Captions. The photos of the Pomona Grange’s Outstanding 4-H and Outstanding FFA members that appeared in Wednesday’s edition were incorrectly identified in information that was provided to the The News. The photos appear again today on page A8.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Ella Lenita Taylor, 55, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Billie Ann Rolle, 31, of New Castle, four counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Richard Todd Shuleski, 56, of New Castle, failure to provide accurate registration information.
•William Degaton, 60, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Jennifer P. Reed, 34, of New Castle, harassment.
•Ladonna Elaine Moss, 44, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles.
•Darryll L. Jones. 50, of New Castle, access device fraud and receiving stolen property.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Fred Bartberger, 29, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•KAJA Holding LLC, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
Keyavash Taheri, of Altadena, Ca., accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Ronald L. Shaw, 78, of New Castle, sanitation-exterior property areas.
•Jamie Gonzalez, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•LSF 10 Master Participation Trust, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•George Aubrey, of Butler, vacant land and structure violation and failure to cut trees.
•William Shah, 63, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Gary Wray, 32, of Harrisville, charged by Mahoning Township police with disorderly conduct.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Noah P. Yates, 19, of Beaver, charged by New Wilmington police with purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
