Births
To Derrick Burns and Janeé Brewer of New CAstle, a son on April 8, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Matthew Sallmen and Allison St. John of Pulaski, a daughter on April 10, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Brendan Brown and Christina Kent of New Castle, a son on April 10, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Derek J. Heckathorn of New Castle was driving on Glenkirk Road around 8:15 a.m. Friday when his Toyota RAV-4 hit a tree. Police said he told them he swerved to avoid hitting a squirrel. Heckathorn suffered an apparent lower back injury and was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital. His vehicle was towed. The North Beaver Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene. Heckathorn was cited.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Willie Stewart, 49, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and two counts of harassment.
•Miranda Ann Hookway, 29, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and conspiracy-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Raymond P. Evans, 56, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish, weeds and inoperable vehicles.
State police charged the following:
•Jeffrey Elmer Feezle Jr., 37, of Enon Valley, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Caitlin Rose Gardner, 27, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
Moraine State Park charged the following:
•Alexander Wiliam Jenson, 29, of Oakdale, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Matthew Saeler, 33, of Pittsburgh, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Nathan Robert Peck, 31, of Pittsburgh, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Colleen J. Zysk, 32, of Oakdale, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Derek Thomas Glover, 26, of Washington, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Andrew Lee Deering, 29, of Pittsburgh, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Gary James Jones Jr., 37, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with simple assault, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of children.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Anthony D. Retone, 20, of Farrell, charged by state police with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.