Birth
To Daniel James and Alexa Marie Pape, of Pulaski, a daughter, born Feb. 28, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
UNION TOWNSHIP
Accident. A vehicle driven by Len Finsen, 16, of Canfield, Ohio, was eastbound on West State Street around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday when he turned left in front of a vehicle driven by Luke Veon, 22, of Beaver Falls and Veon’s car struck his. Veon’s vehicle then hit the exit sign of Hot Head Burrito. No injuries were reported. Both cars were towed. Finsen is to be cited for careless driving.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Randy Gilette, 66, of New Castle, bad checks.
•Melissa Lee Grosz, 28, of Edinburg, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•E.J. William Perrine, 35, of New Castle, theft from a motor vehicle.
•Mathew Douglas Elmore, 43, of New Castle, DUI.
•Kyrell Kashif Harris, 33, of New Castle, DUI.
•Tyler Micheal Kelosky, 23, of New Castle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property.
•Davion Antonio Johnson, 22, of Detroit, DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
•Cameron Michael Froce, 23, of New Castle, simple assault.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Katelyn Jessi Patterson, 27, of Ellwood City, endangering the welfare of children.
•Brent William Hendershot, 37, of Ellwood City, endangering the welfare of children.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Michael A. Masters, 39, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft.
