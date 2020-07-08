District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Dominic Rocco Cook, 28, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture to deliver, criminal use of a communications facility and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Latorri J. Whetzel, 31, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communications facility.
•Michael Darrell Jackson, 41, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited and receiving stolen property.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Lawrence J. Pickney II, 40, of New Castle, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Kayla Marie Lutton, 30, of New Castle, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Taylor Michele Davis, 22, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Tyree M. Sanders, 28, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Jason D. Miles, 38, of New Castle, two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Jeronte Japree Robinson, 25, of Hermitage, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper with/fabricating physical evidence, giving false identification to a law officer and no rear lights.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Jerrin David Brandon, 30, of Fombell, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Frederic Charles Vincik, 35, of Ellwood City, two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
•Charles R. Murray Jr., 40, of Ellwood City, endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault and simple assault.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Rashelle J. Reitnauer, 25, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.