Births
To Nicholas David and Valerie Marie Hurl of New Castle, a daughter on Dec. 13, 2019, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•DUI. Troopers investigated an erratic driver at 11:13 p.m. Dec. 7 on I-376 East in Neshannock Township. A traffic stop was conducted on a tractor trailer hauling a semi-trailer flat bed. It was determined the operator of the vehicle was driving under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody. Charges have been filed through District Court 53-3-04.
•Crash. A hit-and-run crash occurred at 5:07 p.m. Dec. 12 on U.S. 422, east of Stoner Drive in Slippery Rock Township as an unknown vehicle struck a 2017 Toyota Tundra and causing damage to the rear bumper. The driver of the vehicle then proceeded to engage George Paul, 58, of New Castle in an altercation, striking him several times in the face. The driver then returned to his vehicle, turned around on the highway and proceeded to flee in an unknown make and model sedan, traveling west. Paul sustained minor injuries as result of the altercation. Anyone with information relating to the identity of the unknown vehicle is asked to contact state police.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jayden Jackson, 20, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Shaquone Tremaine Lockett, 23, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with two counts each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited, endangering the welfare of children, marijuana-small amount for personal use, terroristic threats and harassment.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Zebuliah James Bartley, 42, of Ellwood City, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.
•Jennifer Lee Brown, 39, of Ellwood City, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Kyle Richard Wenzel, 24, of Cranberry Township, charged by Shenango Township police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacturer or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Todd A. Campbell, 44, of Pulaski, charged by Pulaski Township police with making repairs to/selling offensive weapons, disorderly conduct and harassment.
