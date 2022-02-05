District judge
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Sharon Marie Norris, 42, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with harassment and criminal mischief.
John S. Melcer, 73 of New Castle passed away the afternoon of Feb. 1, 2022, at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Private service will be held later this week. Local arrangements entrusted to Noga Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.