Births
To Craig and Jenny Tatomirovich of New Castle, a daughter on Dec. 27, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To J. Samuel and Abby Whiting of New Wilmington, a son on Dec. 28, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Matthew Shane Webb, 25, of New Castle, charged by state police with harassment.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•John Wesley Liner, 23, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Joshua Paul Lease, 33, of Wampum, retail theft.
•Desiree E. McQuiston, 33, of Wampum, retail theft.
