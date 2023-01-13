District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Lamar Martel Webb, 28, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, false imprisonment and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Janice Lynn Cercone, 41, of Youngstown, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Troy Evan Duwe, 37, of Poland, Ohio, bad checks.
•Scott Adrian King, 21, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Joshua Nmi Hulton, 35, of Edinburg, charged by state police with DUI.
•John P. Bartos, 40, of Youngstown, charged by North Beaver Township police with receiving advance payment for services and fails to perform, and theft by unlawful taking.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•John P. Bartos, 40, of Youngstown, charged by Pulaski Township police with receiving advance payment for services and fails to perform, and theft by deception.
