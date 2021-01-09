Births
To George and Adriana Sperdute of New Castle, a son on Jan. 6, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Health Center.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Police reported that a pickup truck driven by Anthony R. Agostinelli, 50, of Ellwood City was driving east on Wampum Road in Wayne Township around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 when he struck a guardrail while negotiating a curve. His truck crossed the road, went down and embankment and flipped onto its side. No injuries were reported. Agostinelli is to be cited for driving at unsafe speed, police said.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Steven Michael Tedrow, 30, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of access device fraud and one count each of theft by unlawful taking and criminal attempt-theft by unlawful taking.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Kathleen M. Gibbons, 36, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with two counts of harassment.
