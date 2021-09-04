Correction
Living Here. Back to the 50’s Weekend takes place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and tomorrow at Cascade Park. An incorrect time was listed in Thursday’s edition.
Births
To Jordan Clingensmith and Shayla Nittinger of New Castle, a daughter on Aug. 31, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Norman Carter and Sage Skultety of New Castle, a daughter on Sept. 2, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Maggie Matthews and Jordan Ott, a son on July 12, 2021, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Thanei J. Readus, 37, of New Castle, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.
•James Anthony Panella, 51, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Melissa Sue Weir, 43, of New Castle, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Zachary Alan Glaude, 28, of New Castle, harassment.
•Jackie Lynn Rouzzo, 28, of New Castle, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Mark Alan Horvath, 48, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with aggravated assault-attempts to cause bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, simple assault and harassment.
•Buddy Charles McLaren, 30, of New Castle, charged by state police with intent to possess a controlled substance and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Candice Leigh Clark, 29, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Christinea A. Dunman, 56, of New Castle, retail theft.
•John Robert Shook Jr., 41, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Mark A. Melillo, 63, of New Castle, anti littering/private property.
•Goldie Savage-Snyder, 38, of Youngstown, Ohio, nuisance property and permitting growth of high vegetation.
