Correction
•Local. Grant Bailey of Neshannock Township, arrested Sunday in an all-terrain vehicle chase in Union Township, is 38 years old. His age was incorrect in Tuesday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Sierra Duncan, 33, of Edinburg, charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with disorderly conduct.
New Castle police charged:
•Josephine Powell, 58, of New Castle, driving under the influence.
•Christopher Joseph Swantek, 38, of North Lima, Ohio, driving under the influence.
•Juwan Avier Hawkins, 26, of New Castle, obstructing administration of law/other government functions, giving false identification to a law officer and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Jonathan T. Jackson, 39, of New Castle, retail theft and defiant trespass.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Anthony Washington, 27, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with criminal mischief.
•Shaquone Tramaine Lockett, 23, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Rocky Dean Grim Sr., 60, of New Castle, access device fraud, theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.
•Skyler Lewis, 19, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Ronald Joseph Martin, 35, of New Castle, retail theft.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Kathy Dematteis, 55, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with driving under the influence.
•Cody Daniel Bixler, 24, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, failure to stop and give information or render aid and careless driving.
•Aqueelah Williams, 28, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of neglect of animals and one count of cruelty to animals.
•Margaret Steigerwald, 66, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with domestic household pets violation.
