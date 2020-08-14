District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Brendan John Shropshire, 24, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Reginald Anderson Murphy, 33, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Reginald Dearon Riggins, 48, of New Castle, charged by state police with marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Robert N. Alfreda, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with municipal code/protective treatment.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•George Edward Vanasky, 57, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Dylan Matthew Cambio, 22, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, disregarding traffic lane and driving at an unsafe speed.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Jonathon J. Krueger, 20, of New Castle, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Braiden N. Johnson, 18, of New Castle, pet confined within the premises of the owner violation.
