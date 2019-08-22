Police
STATE
•Welfare fraud. Gail L. Palmer, 51, of West Middlesex faces a charge of welfare fraud by the state Office of the Inspector General, filed Aug. 15. The report states that from Feb. 1 through May 31, 2018, Palmer failed to report her husband’s earnings from his workplace, Little John’s Woodshop Inc. in Slippery Rock Township, resulting in an overpayment of food and medical assistance benefits totaling $8,044.
NEW CASTLE
•Prostitution. Police said Siobhan Yvette Dambrosi, 59, of 726 S. Mill St. was charged with prostitution after she got into an undercover officer’s car and offered him favors in exchange for money. The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. Aug. 7 in the area of South Mill Street. Police said she was wanted on a bench warrant from the Lawrence County sheriff’s office. She was lodged in the Lawrence County jail.
•Found dog. Police were called regarding a stray beagle in the 600 block of Reynolds Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers took the dog to the Lawrence County Humane Society.
•Theft. A black Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen from the 200 block of East Home Street on Saturday. A man told police that he had invited a woman walking on the street to play cards at his house. He said he discovered after she left that his keys and his truck were gone. He later told police he learned the woman’s identity as Brie Anne Hilton. Police have charged Hilton, 36, of Sharon, with theft and receiving stolen property. She was sent a summons to appear in court.
•Drug arrest. John Leonard Bonds-Finley, 25, of North Mercer Street was arrested after police confiscated 14.2 grams of marijuana from him after a traffic stop at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14 on West Grant Street. Police reported that Bonds-Finley also had 10 naloxone films in his possession. He was charged Monday with tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and having no rear lights on his car.
•Theft. A wallet and two pairs of men’s shoes were reported stolen from a car parked in the 1300 block of Croton Avenue overnight Aug. 12 to 13. Police said the owner had left the car unlocked.
•Theft. Someone stole a package from the front porch of a house in the 700 block of East Long Avenue on Aug. 11.
•Found property. A Samsung phone with a purple case was found on Pennsylvania Avenue near Hamilton Street around Aug. 11 and was turned in to the police. Whoever is missing it can call the police station at (724) 656-3570.
•Found property. A caller reported finding a black and gray backpack that fell from the back of a motorcycle on the Mahoning Avenue Bridge around 8 p.m. Aug. 3. Police said sandals, a towel and swimwear were inside. The police have the backpack and contents in storage.
•Found property. A pink Mongoose 12-speed bicycle was found in the area of Jameson South property on South Mercer Street around 2 p.m. Aug. 6. A man told the police that the bicycle had been lying there abandoned for about two weeks. The police have the bicycle in the police garage.
•Burglary. Copper piping was reported to have been stolen from the basement of a duplex in the 900 block of East Washington Street near Almira Street on July 31.
•Criminal mischief. Someone witnessed three juvenile males throwing eggs at cars parked in the 1000 block of Adams Street around 11:15 p.m. Aug. 8.
•Stray dogs. Police said a woman dropped off two stray dogs, a St. Bernard and an unknown brindle mix dog, at the Lawrence County Humane Society on Aug. 7. The woman said she saw them running loose while driving on Route 422 and she put them in her car and took them to the animal shelter.
•Accident. A tractor-trailer driven by Noah Joseph Alexander Suttles, 71, of Akron, Ohio, tried to turn right from Mahoning Avenue onto Liberty Street around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 7, when his truck hit the curb and a traffic light pole, causing him a flat tire. The pole was damaged. No injuries were reported.
•Accident. A tractor-trailer driven by Cameron J. Grace, 22, of Hookstown struck telephone wires on County Line Street around 3:15 p.m. Aug. 6.
•Theft. A Michael Kors purse, a pair of shoes and a credit card were reported stolen from a car parked in the 1200 block of Clearview Avenue on Aug. 2. Police said the woman had left her car unlocked.
•Shots fired. Police received a report Aug. 3 of gunfire around 12:35 a.m. on the Paper Mill Bridge on Neshannock Avenue Extension. Officers reported finding seven spent shell casings and a live bullet from a 9 millimeter Luger.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Mitchell Ray Reams, 24, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Randy Alan Buynyak, 47, of West Pittsburg, driving under the influence.
•Stephen M. Brown, 22, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Robert Stafford, 45, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•BWT Trust, of New Castle, weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation and failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Wealth in Properties LLC-Series 1, of New Castle, window, skylight and door frames violation, doors violation, weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation and gutters and downspouts violation.
•Ray Ornelas, 60, of Butler, window, skylight and door frames violation, doors violation, weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation and gutters and downspouts violation.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Nicholas E. Paglialong, 27, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Anastasia Olesnanik, 25, of Ellwood City, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Lidia D. Cornelio, 49, of Sharon, five counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to obey traffic control devices, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and reckless driving.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Kelsey Dakota Meyers, 23, of New Castle, charged by state police with harassment.
•Crystal Ann Recklaw, 39, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•William John Beighley, 67, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with cruelty to animals.
