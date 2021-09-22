Births
To Brandon Samuels and Amberlee Sager of New Castle, a son on Sept. 18, 2021 in UMPC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Michael Paul Ayersman, 36, of New Castle, conspiracy-burglary and conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking.
•Brian Edward Ayersman, 34, of New Castle, conspiracy-burglary, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking, burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and defiant trespass.
•Christopher David Murphy, 29, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.
•Michael Thomas Forbes, 32, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Vince E. Probst, 25, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Danielle Braden, 27, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Chris P. Miller, 45, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Christina Dawn Baxter, 45, of New Castle, two counts each of driving under the influence and turning movements and required signals and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Thomas Shanor, of Wampum, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish, weeds and inoperable vehicles.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged:
•Marcus Tavion Mason, 29, of New Galilee, intent to possess a controlled substance and giving false identification to a law officer.
•Brittney Lyn Proya, 34, of New Galilee, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and disregarding traffic lane and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, no rear lights and failure to keep right.
•Demar Avery, 29, of New Castle, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, resisting arrest, intent to possess a controlled substance and giving false identification to a law officer.
•Thomas Grannis, 21, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
•Jennifer Danielle Greco, 43, of Hillsville, charged by Mahoning Township police with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Jenna T. Lombardo, 40, of New Castle, driving under the influence, careless driving, exceeding the speed limit, violate hazard regulation and operating vehicle without required insurance.
•Peter Paul Grabaskas, 58, of New Castle, two counts each of driving under the influence and signaling improperly and one count of careless driving.
•Brenda L. Hall, 49, of New Castle, making a false report.
•Amanda Rose DeSomma, 30 of Sharon, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the speed limit, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving and refusing inspection.
•Dontae M. Pruitt, 27, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to stop at stop sign, operating vehicle without required insurance and careless driving.
