Births
To Colton and Brittny Flora, a son on Dec. 27, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To William and Sara Beck, a daughter on Dec. 27, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Silva Edana Mirina, 36, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Samantha Grosz, 30, of Edinburg, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jonathan Phillip, 26, of New Castle, unlawful restraint, simple assault
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Shawntelle Johnson, 47, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Brienna Monet Ashworth, 32, of Ellwood City, DUI.
•Ryan Michael Carr, 31, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Lucas Michael Rubin, 30, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Ronald Joseph Cucitrone, 34, of New Castle, DUI
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jordan Dewayne Haswell, 39, of Aliquippa, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Timothy L. Gray, 49, of New Wilmington, DUI
•Nicholas Gary Pasquarello, 20, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.