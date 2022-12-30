Births

To Colton and Brittny Flora, a son on Dec. 27, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.

To William and Sara Beck, a daughter on Dec. 27, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.

District judges

MELISSA A. AMODIE

New Castle police charged the following:

•Silva Edana Mirina, 36, of New Castle, criminal mischief.

•Samantha Grosz, 30, of Edinburg, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

•Jonathan Phillip, 26, of New Castle, unlawful restraint, simple assault

JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT

State police charged the following:

•Shawntelle Johnson, 47, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

•Brienna Monet Ashworth, 32, of Ellwood City, DUI.

•Ryan Michael Carr, 31, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

•Lucas Michael Rubin, 30, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

•Ronald Joseph Cucitrone, 34, of New Castle, DUI

JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON

•Jordan Dewayne Haswell, 39, of Aliquippa, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.

RICHARD A. RUSSO

State police charged the following:

•Timothy L. Gray, 49, of New Wilmington, DUI

•Nicholas Gary Pasquarello, 20, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

