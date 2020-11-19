Correction
Local. The COVID-19 count numbers on the graphic on the front page were incorrect in Tuesday’s edition. The new cases in Lawrence County on Tuesday were 33 confirmed and 17 probable. Of the 1,645 total cases, 1,306 are confirmed and 380 are probable. The were two more deaths making the total death count 56.
Birth
To Kayla Hernandez and Thomas Myers of Portersville, a son on Nov. 16, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Burglary. Police reported that someone broke into a home on Route 158 in Wilmington Township during the daytime Monday and stole jewelry, two 12-gauge shotguns, a .22-cailber rifle, an Apple laptop computer, containers with about $450 in change, a television and a battery charger. A door frame was damaged during entry, police said.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Joshua Maurice Chandler, 27, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Kevin J. Gilmore, 45, of New Castle, two counts each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marriage licenses
Nancy S. Byler and Harvey E. Mast
Jessica Elizabeth Copper and Brandon Jeffrey Magnifico
Donald J. Esenwein Jr. and Valerie L. Jensen
Matthew William Foxworthy and Charlynne Victoria Heydon
Lauren Ann Grabner and Joseph Robert Tweddell
Cordell Dennis Sanders and Michaela Ann Schmid
Divorces
Jamie Mehocic, 41, of New Castle, from Aaron Mehocic, 46, of New Castle. They were married Aug. 12, 2005.
Milly Jo Phipps, 52, of New Castle, from Roger Phipps, 50,of New Castle. They were married May 9, 2009.
Brandy Bedilion, 43, of New Castle, from Lisa Bedilion, 49, of New Castle. They were married May 6, 2017.
