Correction
•The former hometown of Denet Walker, winner of the Lawrence County Fair apple pie contest, is Houston, Texas. The city was incorrect in Saturday’s edition.
Police
STATE
•Accident. A Honda Accord driven by Raven E. Ramsey, 30, of Niles, Ohio, was eastbound on Interstate 376 in Wilmington Township around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when it left the highway and went into a ditch. Ramsey was not injured. Her car was towed. She was cited for a lane violation.
District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Peyton M. Weaver, 18, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with disorderly conduct.
•Jawon Edward Davis, 31, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Sonya M. Schroeder, 46, of New Castle, charged by Pennsylvania State Police, Mercer County, with DUI/unsafe driving, parking improperly, driving without a license, careless driving and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.
•Dorthea Jean Fuge, 47, of New Castle, charged by Pennsylvania State Police, Lawrence County, with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana small amount-personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
