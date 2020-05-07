Birth
To Timothy James and Abby Marie Combs of New Castle, a daughter on May 4, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judge
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Kyle James Peak, 18, of New Castle, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning giving way to a few showers late. High 64F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
A few clouds. Low 38F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Bobbi Jo Porterfield, 44, died on May 4, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ed and Don DeCarbo Funeral Home, 941 S. Mill St. Online condolences may be offered at www.decarbofuneralhome.com.
