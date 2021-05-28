District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Stephanie McKinney, 26, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with harassment.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Revved Up Real Estate LLC, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Roxanne Houk, 36, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Eddie M. Friedman, 66, of Cleveland, Ohio, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•MM&F USA 2 LLC, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Jomiro Holdings LLC, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Darren Marski, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•George Johnston III, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Robert Jones, of Niles, Ohio, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Reignbook 2 LLC, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•John Anthony Kane, of Ramona, Cal., sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kenneth L. Terry, 25, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Keyon Lee, 19, of Detroit. Mich., charged by New Castle police with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Amy Lynn Shevitz, 36, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, exceeding the speed limit, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane and violation of hazard regulation.
•Jacob Michael Smith, 28, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with driving under the influence, careless driving, disregarding traffic lane and operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment.
