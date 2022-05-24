District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jonathan Thomas Jackson, 42, of New Castle, robbery-inflicting serious injury, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Savannah M. Everhart, 32, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Felicia Heath, 33, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Franklin Cesare-Hesse, 33, of New Castle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with deadly weapon, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
•Jordan Anthony Gardner, 25, of New Castle, two counts of disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Billie Jean Magill, 38, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.