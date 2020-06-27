District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Michael Richard Fox, 33, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Claudia M. Perell, 44, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with harassment.
•Michael Rashad Cleckley, 32, of Wampum, charged by state police with four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving without a license, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, unsafe movements/pass on right, violation of special speed limitations, careless driving and reckless driving.
