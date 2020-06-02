Correction
•Local. Although the local PA CareerLink office remains closed to the public, job seekers can contact the office at (724) 656-3165. The phone number was incorrect in Saturday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Adam Kenneth Clark, 31, of New Castle, rape of child, sexual assault and indecent assault on person less than 13 years of age.
•Britany Mae Stafford, 26, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children and hindering apprehension/prosecution.
•Marcus Tavion Mason, 28, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•James Wilson Jr., 58, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Robert E. Pitzer, 56, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and retail theft.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Robert Charles Horton, 70, of Ellwood City, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with shotgun net bird line deerlink violation.
State police charged:
•Robert Eugene Grim, 35, of Wampum, harassment.
•Katherine Ducharme Fisher, 27, of Harmony, harassment.
•Thomas E. Crawford Jr., 41, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, failure to keep right, driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving and reckless driving.
Moraine State Park charged:
•Zachary Michael Bell, 26, of Munhall, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Sabrina J. Ezzeddine, 26, of Pittsburgh, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Alexandra L. Forsthoffer, 25, of Pittsburgh, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Nathan Graham Hastley, 32, of Pittsburgh, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Richard Hoechstetter, 26, of Pittsburgh, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Christopher J. Pawlowski, 25, of Pittsburgh, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Ashley Wagner, 26, of Pittsburgh, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
Ellwood City police charged:
•James A. Taylor, 55, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving under the influence, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
•Steven Glenn Ramsey, 34, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Jordan Joseph Dimuccio, 26, of Ellwood City, endangering the welfare of children.
•Carly Ann Orock, 28, of Fombell, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of endangering the welfare of children and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Daniel Adam Deblasio, 33, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Kortney Maureen May, 28, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Paul Alan James, 32, of New Castle, charged by state police with criminal trespass/simple trespasser.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Buddy Charles McLaren, 29, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
State police charged:
•Aaron M. Caldwell, 25, of Volant, simple assault and harassment.
•Jacob Daniel Edwards, 36, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of criminal trespass/enter structure and failure to carry license.
•Jeremy Edward Klamer, 25, of Hillsville, driving under the influence and exceeding the speed limit.
