Births
To Brittany Hawke of Pulaski and Coty Heverly of Poland, Ohio, a daughter on Aug. 1, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Felicia Heath of New Castle and Jesse Massey of New Castle, a daughter on Aug. 1, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Burglary. Someone entered a home in the 1100 block of Wagner Road in Wilmington Township between July 15-18 and rummaged through it, then left. Nothing was reported missing.
•Hit and run. An unknown driver was southbound on Mount Air Road in North Beaver Township around 2 a.m. Sunday when it hit an unattended car that was parked on the roadside, damaging its back left bumper. The driver then backed up and fled. Police believe the suspect car is a gray or silver Hyundai Sonata sedan. Anyone with information about the car or the accident is asked to contact the state police at (724) 598-2211.
•Accident. No injuries were reported when a car driven by David R. Wadding, 23, of New Castle, hit a deer on Mill Bridge Road in Slippery Rock Township around 11:50 p.m. July 20. Wadding swerved to avoid the animal and hit a fence.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kevin Wayne Stuart, 36, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Richard R. Robinson, 35, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Joseph Michael Brown, 62, of New Castle, consumption/possession of alcohol and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Mark A. Wade, 57, of New Castle, consumption/possession of alcohol.
•Morgan Taylor, 51, of New Castle, two counts of disorderly house.
•Richard Kohlmetz, 51, of Struthers, Ohio, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Dolly Jean Barbara Brown, 36, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Benjamin Ray Stiffler, 36, of Ellwood City, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
•Preston Currie Jr., 18, of New Castle, concealment of whereabouts of child and corruption of minors.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Jeffrey Geiger, 46, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct, driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to stop at red signal.
•Timothy A. McQuiston, 40, of Pittsfield, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and criminal mischief.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Walter A. Williams Jr., 25, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by Mahoning Township police with three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts each of aggravated assault and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, recklessly endangering another person, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, careless driving, driving at an unsafe speed, turning movements and required signals violation and driving without a license.
State police charged the following:
•Jordan Leighann Wethli, 22, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Ian Taylor Smith, 22, of New Castle, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicles.
