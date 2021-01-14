District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Cecil L. Calhoun, 41, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Shannon Lynn Carney, 41, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Shakea Alberta Hudson, 39, of Farrell, disorderly conduct.
•Tonya Lynne McGuire, 46, of Pittsburgh, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassessment, criminal trespass and two counts of criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Chester L. Smiley IV, 37, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Jonathan M. Shablesky, 38, of Koppel, disorderly conduct.
•Matthew Aaron Kelosky, 37, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Genie Boyle, 52, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Leah Marie Davidson, 38, of Monaca, disorderly conduct.
•Daniel Joseph Dourlain, 37, of Koppel, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Michael H. Damiano, 32, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
Marriage licenses
Kathryn Leigh Boyle, 39, and Gary James Lansdowne Jr., 41
Mandy Sue Capers, 35, and James Stephen Podunavac, 41
Carlie M. Davis, 19, and Daniel S. Hostetler, 30
Ashley Nicole Jones, 36, and Trenton Lamont Kimbrough, 40
Charmine Lonnetta Lockett, 48, and Marc Lee Robinson, 50
Divorces
Jonathan Cribbs, 41, of Bessemer, from Amber Lee Gottberg, 37, of Bessemer. They were married May 14, 2004.
Lonnie Lamar Milhouse, 39, of New Castle, from Jessica Lavern Perry, 37, of Raleigh, N.C. They were married Dec. 5, 2002.
Nicholas Joseph Padice, 33, of New Castle, from Tiffany Elizabeth Wilkins, 30, of Valencia. They were married Sept. 16, 2017.
