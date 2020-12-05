Corrections
Local. The last name of the owner of a home on Monroe Street that burned down on Nov. 25 was incorrect in the Nov. 26 edition. The homeowner’s name is Roseanne Bradley. The other occupant of the home is her husband Steve Bradley.
Births
To Cody and Dawn Norco of New Castle, a son on Dec. 2, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michael Robert Slosser, 61, of Bessemer, charged by state police with criminal mischief.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Jermaine Deangelo Cooper, 37, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Maria Antonia Rosario-Hernandez, 48, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Jessica Leigh Wheeler, 33, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Lawanda Denise Harper, 40, of New Castle, retail theft.
