District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Justin Pannutti, New Castle, charged by New Castle police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Nicholas Kudiac, Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kylee Mackenzi Br Davis, Sharon, charged by state police in Lawrence County with marijuana small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operator privileges suspended and expired vehicle registration.
•John Alan Adamo, New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
