Birth
To Shavaughn Goode and Michael Spelich, a son on Aug. 11, 2021, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Police
STATE
Accident. Police reported that Thomas M. Ascione, 28, of Edinburg was driving north on Route 551 and struck a tree that was down and blocking the road. Ascione’s Nissan Sentra was towed. No injury was reported. He was cited for driving at unsafe speed. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation removed the tree.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•David Alan Querriera, 59, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•David Alan Querriera, 59, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and disregarding traffic lane and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to keep right.
•Joseph Anthony Zingaro Jr., 28, of Bessemer, charged by Bessemer police with disorderly conduct, depositing waste on highway and driving with an unsecured load.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•James B. Hooks, of New Castle, rubbish/garbage.
•Alexander Kaufman, of New Castle, rubbish/garbage and failure to cut weeds and grass around property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.