Correction
Local. Eric Joseph Prothero was sentenced to 9 to 18 years in a state correctional institution. The length of his sentence was incorrect in a Page A3 story in Thursday's edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Catherine A. Petrovich, 57, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with DUI.
The office of the state Attorney General charged the following:
•Welton Darl Shipe Jr., 61, of Baker, West Virginia, tampering with public records.
•Joseph Berkich, 46, of Daisytown, forgery, tampering with public records, theft by deception and forgery.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•George J. Makepeace, 59, of New Castle, charged by state police with DUI.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union police charged the following:
•Leesa Nikita Uba, 32, of New Castle, carrying a firearm without a license and disorderly conduct.
•Lindsey Nicole Weller, 26, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Ashley Ann Sauer, 37, of Prospect, charged by Shenango Township police with loitering and prowling at night, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and driving with a suspended/revoked license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.