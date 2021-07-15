District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Tressie Lynn Russo, 26, of New Castle, charged by Bessemer police with disorderly conduct.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Joseph L. Dioniak Jr., 60, of New Castle, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicles.
•Candice Leigh Clark, 29, of New Castle, criminal attempt-robbery, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Jessica Sue Winans, 33, of Hillsville, defiant trespass.
Common pleas
sentences
DOMINICK MOTTO
Raymond Rice — Following a guilty plea to terroristic threats, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 135 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 135 days served. Following a guilty plea to criminal mischief, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,842.75.
James Miller — Following a guilty plea to forgery, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 101 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 101 days served, He was also given probation for 1 year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,096.75 and restitution of $854.05.
James Miller — Following a guilty plea to access device fraud, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 101 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 101 days served. He was also given probation for 1 year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $4,198.75 and restitution of $479.68.
James Miller — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 101 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 101 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,007.75 and restitution of $20.
James Miller — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 101 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 101 days served. He was also given probation for 1 year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,007.75 and restitution of $2,599.96
Arthur Page — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $878.75 and restitution of $274.37.
Arthur Page — Following a guilty plea to conspiracy-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 70 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 70 days served. He was also given probation for 1 year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,525.75.
John Carnaham — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,339.25.
Jackie Wilbon Jr. — Following a guilty plea to fleeing or attempting to elude officer, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 51 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 51 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,324.25 and fines of $700.
Russell Pelligrene — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,203.75 and fines of $300.
Steven Houston — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 3 years to a maximum of 6 years with 27 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $839.25 and restitution of $1,750.
J. CRAIG COX
Joseph Larry — Following a guilty plea to fleeing or attempting to elude officer, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 8 months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 236 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,872.75 and fines of $500.
Devin Myers — Following a guilty plea to aggravated assault, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 3 years to a maximum of 6 years with 17 days served. He was also given probation for 2 years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $878.25.
Devin Myers — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 5 days to a maximum of 12 months with 5 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $620.75.
JOHN W. HODGE
Samuel Brown — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 72 hours to a maximum of 6 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,575.69, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $145.25.
Continued: Joseph Serjak, Ashenique Dennis
