District judges

MELISSA A. AMODIE

New Castle police charged the following:

•William R. Iorio, 57, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.

•Melani Rochelle Jackson, 38, of Sharon, terroristic threats, simple assault, trespass and disorderly conduct.

JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT

•Jeroid Ulious Frazier, 27, of New Castle, charged by state police with possession of a contraband substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

RICHARD A. RUSSO

State police charged the following:

•Alfred Edward Boyd III, 52, of Kittanning, DUI, small amount of marijuana possession, driving with a non-equipped and impaired interlock.

•Gail Newtzie, 76, of New Castle, involuntary manslaughter, careless driving causing an unintentional death, careless driving causing a serious bodily injury.

