POLICE
State
Crash. New Castle state police responded to a crash at 3:05 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 18 and Gilmore Road in North Beaver Township when a Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Judy Pezzuolo, 70 of Bessemer, turned in front of a Hyundai Genesis driven by Courtney Sutter, 20 of Wampum. Pezzuolo’s car had bumper damage, while Sutter’s had to be towed. No injuries were reported. Pezzuolo was cited for careless driving.
Common pleas sentences
J. CRAIG COX
Gerald Greenham — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,375.25 and fines of $1,000.
James Reid — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,507.75, fines of $1,200 and restitution of $275.
Marquent Whetzel — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,342.75 and fines of $300.
Maria Pallerino — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,375.25 and fines of $1,000.
Jennifer Kerr — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,270.75 and fines of $300.
Christian Marburger — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,575.25, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $145.25.
Brian Staples — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,297.75 and fines of $300.
Macey George — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission and is to continue with treatment. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,418, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $172.
Macey George — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to continue with current treatment and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. Following a guilty plea to driving with license suspended, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,198.75 and fines of $2,000.
Macey George — Following a guilty plea to use/possession of drug paraphernalia, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $653.75.
Erick Koah — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 11 days to a maximum of six months with 11 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,088. 75 and restitution of $179.81.
Continued: Roberto Gardner, Albert Pennachio, Devin Habib, Richard Stewart, Seth Blank, Tyler Huffman
