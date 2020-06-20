District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Timothy Joshua Peak, 35, of New Castle, adulterating or misbranding any controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to possess a controlled substance and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Kiev K. Otey, 28, of New Castle, possession of firearms with manufacturer’s number altered, firearms not to be carried without a license, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Fletcher Lee Hudson III, 20, of New Castle, two counts of disorderly conduct and one count each of firearm not to be carried without a license, resisting arrest, intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Kazmane Montrell Calhoun, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Brad W. Edwards, 34, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish/garbage.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Jonathan Thomas Jackson, 40, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and retail theft.
•Anautika M. Clark, 20, retail theft.
•Derricka Sheri Harmon, 27, of Mt. Oliver, retail theft.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Joshua Lindsay, of New Castle, rubbish/garbage and failure to cut weeds and grass around property.
•Calument Investments Inc., of Union Township, failure to cut weeds and grass around property.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kylee Maggie, 39, of West Middlesex, charged by Pulaski Township police with harassment.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Walter Litwinowicz, of New Castle, violation of weed ordinance.
•Alexander W. Anderson, of New Castle, violation of weed ordinance.
