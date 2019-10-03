District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Susane L. Bashem, 34, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of criminal use of a communications facility and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•John Jay Boots, 35, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Fletcher Hudson III, 19, of New Castle, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Riley Patrick Hunt, 20, of New Wilmington, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Kathleen Barrett, of Kittanning, failure to cut weeds/grass, upholstered furniture or mattresses in yards prohibited and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•EWBW Realty Partnership LP, of New Castle, three counts of exterior paint vio- lation and one count of exterior walls violation.
•Brick Castle LLC, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Alana Young, of New Castle, exterior paint violation.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Ludner St. Victor Jr., 52, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Dominique Lew Williams Sr., 28, of Bessemer, charged by New Castle police with firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person and firearm discharge prohibited.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Marcia Cappabianco, 64, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with abandoning any dog in the commonwealth and vaccination against rabies required violation.
•Christopher Sean Heyl, 44, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
