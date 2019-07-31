District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Joseph M. Serjak, 29, of New Castle, charged by Ellwood City police with intent to possess a controlled subtance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•SPN Associates, of Union Township, charged by municipal code enforcement with failure to cut weeds/grass around property.
•Kyle Anthony McKinnis, 20, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of improper stop, failure to keep right, careless driving and violating hazard regulation.
