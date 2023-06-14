Correction
•Local. Mark Elisco needed at least 100 write-in votes to receive the Republican nomination for mayor for New Castle during the May 16 primary election. He received 70 votes, and was thus 30 votes short. That information was incorrect in Tuesday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Brandin Jaycob Rao, 26, of New Castle, charged with child endangerment, simple assault and harassment.
•Hunter Sowers, 30, of New Wilmington, DUI.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State Police charged the following:
•Bernard Allen Bobosky, 49, of New Castle, possession of contraband substance and small amount of marijuana possession.
•Lucas Michael Rubin, 30, of New Castle, DUI.
•Heather Lynn Fullwood, 43, of New Castle, possession of a contraband substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Billie Jean Magill, 39, of New Castle, possession of contraband substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Iulius Aurelian Suciu, 37, of Transfer, possession of a contraband substance, DUI, accident causing damage to unattended vehicle or property.
•Thomas Eric Raisley, 31, of Slippery Rock, DUI.
