District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Lawrence County detectives charged the following:
•Andrew Jack Hammond, 23, of Ellwood City, possession of a controlled substance.
•Nicolas Omar Nazari, 22, of Ellwood City, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
