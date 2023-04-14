District judges

JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT

Lawrence County detectives charged the following:

•Andrew Jack Hammond, 23, of Ellwood City, possession of a controlled substance.

•Nicolas Omar Nazari, 22, of Ellwood City, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

nvercilla@ncnewsonline.com 

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.