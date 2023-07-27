District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Qualin Jamal Sebree, 33, of New Castle, criminal mischief and trespass.
•Stephanie Lynn Glasser, 31, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Glenn D. Samuels, 81, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock police with aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and simple assault.
