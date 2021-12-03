District judge
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Selina Florence Marie Talley, 36, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, interfering with custody of children, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.