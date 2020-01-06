Police
NEW CASTLE
•Found. Someone found a black semiautomatic 9 millimeter Sig Sauer handgun with seven live rounds in the magazine on Dec. 25 in a backyard in the 500 block of West Parkway Drive on the city’s West Side. Police said no record was found on the weapon.
•Theft. A black GMC Sierra pickup truck was reported stolen from the 600 block of Croton Avenue the morning of Dec. 23. Police later learned the car had been involved in a hit-and-run accident in Mahoning County, Ohio.
•Theft. A catalytic converter was reported to have been cut from a landscaping truck in the 1000 block of Croton Avenue between Dec. 15 and 19.
•Theft. A wallet containing money and assorted cards was reported stolen form a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of East Washington Street on Dec. 19.
STATE
•Criminal mischief. Someone threw eggs at a house in the 100 block of Bowden Road in Hickory Township between 1 and 3 a.m. Saturday.
•Accident. A car driven by Robert Ratkovich, 51, of New Castle, was southbound in the 4000 block of Ellwood Road in Slippery Rock Township around 2 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control of his car during a snow squall and went into a ditch on private property. The car was towed. No injuries were reported. He is to be cited for driving at a speed unsafe for conditions.
