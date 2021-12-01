Births
To Floyd M. Hunter and Darian Lane of New Castle, twin daughters on Nov. 22, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Justin Moore and Taylor Crasilli of New Castle, a son on Nov. 27, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Jeanelys M. Diaz of New Castle, a son on Nov. 28, 2021 in UPMC Horizon, Hospital, Farrell.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jaylin Wals, 28, of New Castle, driving under the influence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to keep right.
•Bobbie Lynn Grove, 23, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•Carrianna Pappas-Pappakostos, 34, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Jason Floyd Fotia, 35, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Raymond Joseph Miller, 25, of Ellwood City, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving and operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment.
•Nicholas Michael Jacobs, 20, of New Brighton, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, careless driving, reckless driving and operation on streets and highways.
•James Montana Cowher, 19, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, careless driving, reckless driving and operation on streets and highways.
•Michael Joseph Bonner, 19, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, careless driving, reckless driving and operation on streets and highways.
•Ryan Scott Johnston, 26, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
State police charged the following:
•Tiffiny Kay Shatley, 29, of Volant, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/ possession of drug paraphernalia, refusing inspection, disorderly conduct, failure to use safety belt and failure to carry registration.
•Michelle L. Agnello, 27, of Wampum, driving under the influence and careless driving.
•Gregory Scott Keller, 41, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, disorderly conduct, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and driving without a license.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jamal Ramon Hopkins, 33, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Ryan P. Nebel, 41, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of not yielding at roadway.
•Madison Simone Wynn, 20, of Ellwood City, charged by Shenango Township police with disorderly conduct and registration and certificate of title required.
