Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said Thomas A. Wohl, 59, of Hudson, Ohio was westbound on Interstate 376 in Pulaski Township near the Route 208 interchange at 9:35 p.m. Aug. 7 when his Subaru Legacy collided with a deer that was crossing the highway. Wohl was not injured. His car was towed.
•Accident. Police said Joel C. Rodgers, 38, of Transfer was eastbound on Interstate 376 in Pulaski Township at 7:40 p.m. Aug. 6 when he lost control of his Jeep Liberty on the wet road. The vehicle rolled multiple times, but Rodgers was not injured. Police said he was to be cited for driving at unsafe speed.
•Accident. Police said Robert Maldonado Jr., 49, of Milwaukee was driving a 2016 International Harvester tractor-trailer north on Route 288 in Wampum at 9:32 a.m. Aug. 6, and failed to observe the maximum height requirements of a bridge as he attempted to drive beneath it. Both the bridge and the trailer sustained damage. Maldonado was not injured. He was cited for not obeying a traffic control device warning of hazardous conditions.
•Accident. Barry Robinson, 42, of New Castle, was driving his Ford F-250 pickup truck north in the southbound lane of Route 18 at Route 168 in North Beaver Township on July 25 when his car struck several vehicles. Police found Robinson with his car on the side of the road. He submitted to a chemical blood test, police said.
UNION TOWNSHIP
•Accident. A vehicle driven by 17-year-old Andrew Keating of New Wilmington was driving on West State Street at Union Square Plaza around 11 a.m. Wednesday when he went through a red light, police said. His car hit the side of a car driven by 69-year-old Linda Grass of Neshannock Township. Police said that when they arrived, Grass was unconscious in her vehicle. Ambulance personnel treated Grass’s injuries, police reported, and both cars were towed. The Union Township Volunteer Fire Department directed traffic. Police said Keating is to be cited.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charge:
•Andre Shontez Lee, 23, of Detroit, Mich., manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges susp- ended or revoked and signaling improperly.
•Christy Ann Marie Trapp, 27, of New Castle, receiving stolen property, firearm not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Whitney Renee Savage, 29, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Matt McQuiston, 61, of Bessemer, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with control of property regulations violation.
•Malcolm Kahil Gab Jones, 26, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
•Samuel James Moore Jr., 42, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County sheriff with driving with license suspended.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Carlton D. Drewery, 24, of Cleveland, Ohio, charged by Pulaski Township police with disorderly conduct.
Hickory Township police charged the following:
•Travis Matthew Crate, 20, of Venus, disorderly conduct.
•Cole Anthony Tassone, 22, of Kennerdell, disorderly conduct.
•James A. Floyd, 58, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
Marriage licenses
Robert Ernest Wilkerson, 30, of New Castle, and Nicole Maria Da-Costa Silva, 27, of New Castle.
Mark Joseph Seminara, 32, of New Castle, and Nichole Allison Cropper, 27, of Hookstown.
Gary Matthew Reeves, 36, of New Castle, and Marissa Arlene Long, 29, of New Castle.
Charles Eugene Ferrrari, 54, of New Castle, and Kim Marie Noviello, 53, of New Castle.
Ryan William Stacy, 26, of Canfield, Ohio, and Katlin Marie Potochnik, 29, of Canfield.
Henry P. Goetzmann Jr., 53, of New Castle, and Michele R. Herold, 51, of New Castle.
David L. Jones, 49, of New Middletown, Ohio, and Rebecca Jane Abramson, 48, of New Middletown.
Bryan James Morgan, 46, of New Castle, and Michelle Lynn Fitzgerald, 51, of New Castle.
Ralph McKelvey Brooks Jr., 73, of New Castle, and Patricia Jane Uberti, 71, of New Castle.
Vernon Wallace Johnson, 56, of Youngstown, Ohio, and Elaine V. Morris, 63, of Youngstown.
Robert J. McConahy III, 27, of New Castle, and Melissa Lee Wimer, 30, of New Castle.
Mark Richard Pontius, 56, of New Castle, and Daisie Ann Bruno, 52, of New Castle.
Timothy Ryan Ward, 31, of Ellwood City, and Brianna Mae Albert, 26, of Ellwood City.
Anthony James Giangiuli, 26, of New Castle, and Kylie Marie Demase, 27, of New Castle.
Joshua James Silvius, 25, of Ellwood City, and Jordan Elizabeth Dicerbo, 25, of Ellwood City.
John D. Assalone, 27, of Fombell, and Meagan M. Yhelka, 29, of Fombell.
James Oliver Johnson, 70, of Franklin, and Ruthie Modonia Davis, 69, of New Castle.
Nicholas James McCreary, 23, of Enon Valley, and Sierra Isabella Rockwell, 22, of Enon Valley.
Ronald Eugene Kennedy Jr., 29, of Ellwood City, and Raeann Mary Woloszyn, 26, of Ellwood City.
Rashid Adam Blaik, 31, of New Castle, and Casey Delaney Daugherty, 27, of New Castle.
Joshua Steven Cleveland, 31, of Boardman, Ohio, and Angela M. Vaughn, 28, of Boardman.
Paul A. Lightner Jr., 59, of Ellwood City, and Deanna M. Sberna, 43, of Ellwood City.
Allison Michael Swesey, 43, of Ellwood City, and Catherine Jo Pierce, 47, of Ellwood City.
Timothy James Blake, 27, of Volant, and Alysa Faith Estes, 27, of Volant.
Divorces
Rachele DeFrank, 37, of New Castle, from Patsy J. DeFrank, 36, of New Castle. They were married June 15, 2013.
Tammie Kennedy, 47, of Ellwood City, from Daniel Kennedy, 45, of Ellwood City. They were married July 10, 2004.
Tracey L. Steele, 51, of New Wilmington, from Todd D. Steele, 53, of Mercer. They were married July 3, 2013.
James Henderson Jr., 41, of New Castle, from Lorre Leigh Skaggs, 42, of New Castle. They were married Aug. 18, 2001.
Jerry Byron Bodish, 40, of Portersville, from Ashley D. Kennedy, 35, of Harmony. They were married Sept. 21, 2001.
Albert J. West Jr., 44, of New Castle, from Brandy L. West, 40, of New Castle, They were married Oct. 6, 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.